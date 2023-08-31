If draft Cyber Security Bill is passed it would be a 'black law' like DSA: TIB





Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Wednesday said the draft Cyber Security Bill in its current state, if passed into law would be a 'black law' like the Digital Security Act.



"The Cyber Security Bill has been drafted by changing the shell of the controversial Digital Security Act. It just reduced the penalties of several sections slightly. But fundamental weaknesses and concerns about digital security laws remain," TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman came up with the observations at a press conference organized at TIB's office in Dhanmondi in the capital.





TIB Director (Outreach and Communication) Sheikh Manzoor-e-Alam presented the comparative information between the existing Digital Security Act and the proposed Cyber Security Act in this press conference titled 'Draft Cyber Security Act-2023: Review and Recommendations'.



Although the drafted law reduced the sentence and increasing the bailable clause in the proposed law, but there will be opportunities to harass people in the proposed law due to not specifying the definition of various crimes and leaving many contents of the digital security law almost the same, TIB said.



TIB highlighted various aspects of the draft law in a press conference amid discussions on the proposed draft Cyber Security bill.



In a press conference, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said that the draft Cyber Security Act is controversial both in terms of process and content.



Iftekharuzzaman said that the way the Digital Security bill was identified as a 'black law', if the draft of the Cyber Security Bill in its current state is enacted, then it will also be enacted as a 'black law'.



Then this too will create a risk of undermining the basic freedom of people. In addition, expressing opinions, information, thoughts and conscience on digital platforms will re-establish the message of exposure to risk. This cannot be acceptable, he noted.



Executive Director of TIB Iftekharuzzaman urged the government to prepare the draft Cyber Security Law by discussing with the relevant stakeholders, especially the experts and taking into account the practices of cyber security at the international level.



He said that the main purpose of the Cyber Security Act, which can undermine freedom of expression and speech, should not contain such content. If someone's rights are taken away or defamed in the name of expression or disclosure of information, there is a common law for that. He will be tried according to the existing law. He does not think there is any justification for his judgment to be determined by the Cyber Security Bill here, he noted.

