Macron likely to visit BD in Sept: Momen







Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said that Bangladesh and France would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries apart from discussing issues like climate change and regulated migration if President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron visits Bangladesh next month.



Bangladesh will welcome him as an initiative has been taken for his visit to Bangladesh after G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, he said.

"The President of France has been invited to visit Bangladesh and if he comes, Bangladesh will welcome him," he told reporters.



He, however, did not want to mention the date of his arrival in Dhaka. "We are yet to finalize it. We are working on this."



"We are working on the visit, as the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron is likely to be here on September 11," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said adding that he will leave Dhaka on September 12.



At the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Hasina visited France in November, 2021. However, the two leaders are scheduled to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.



Although there is no official announcement regarding the visit but the Foreign Ministry is busy to work on his visit that includes bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the French President's visit at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sources said.



Bangladesh and France stated their will to further develop the defence and security component of their partnership.



To that end, both countries agreed to strengthen dialogue and continue their cooperation, in particular the area of training, which was launched during this visit.



Furthermore, they committed to stepping up cooperation in the area of defence equipment based on the needs expressed and each party's ability to respond to them, including through capacity building and potential technology transfer. In this regard, both parties welcomed the signing a Letter of intent on defence cooperation.



France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all.



France and Bangladesh welcomed the growth of their friendship, and highlighted their shared will to develop and deepen all aspects of their partnership through regular political consultations for strategic guidance.



Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral forum.



