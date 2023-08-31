BB's SMART reference rate boosts banks' spread







The implementation of this reference rate has led to a notable increase in the overall spread for banks, with the spread rising to 3.29 per cent, according to the central bank's latest statistics.



The weighted average deposits grew by 4.46 per cent, while the weighted average advances have seen an uptick of 7.75 per cent. This surge in both deposits and advances indicates a positive trend in the banking sector, possibly attributed to the influence of the SMART+3 per cent reference rate.

Specifically, the Interest Rate Spread (excluding Credit Card transactions) has widened to 3.23 per cent, showcasing the favorable impact of the new reference rate on banks' profitability. Furthermore, when considering Interest Rate Spread excluding Consumer Finance and Credit Card transactions, the increase remains substantial at 3.19 per cent. This shift in the spread signifies a healthier lending and borrowing environment within the banking industry.



The introduction of the SMART+3 per cent reference rate by Bangladesh Bank seems to be the driving force behind the reported improvements. By aligning with the Six Month Moving Average rate of Treasury Bills and adding a 3 per cent premium, the reference rate has provided a solid framework for banks to establish their lending and borrowing rates. This, in turn, has contributed to the positive changes observed in the banking sector's overall spread.



As banks continue to leverage the benefits of the SMART+3 per cent reference rate, it is anticipated that this trend will further strengthen the country's financial landscape, promoting economic growth and stability in the long run.



Former banker Anis A Khan told the Daily Observer though there is rise in spread the depositors are not being benefitted.



He said the overall spread rose mainly in lending but deposits are falling and that there is more circulation of money outside the banks.



A senior Bangladesh Bank official said at the commencement of new reference rate the banks are getting good results.



He said in the upcoming days there will be more stable situation in banks' lending and deposits rates and people will be encouraged to put their money in banks.



