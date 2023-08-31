Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD's prosperity under Hasina's leadership highly commendable: US Congressman

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

LONDON, Aug 30: Bangladesh's prosperity and counter-terrorism activities under Sheikh Hasina's leadership are highly commendable, said US Congressman Robert Pittenger on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh is a close partner of the US in combating terrorism in South Asia, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it continues to make strong economic progress," said Pittenger, also the chairman of the Parliamentary Security Intelligence Forum (PSIF).

He was speaking at a meeting at the Library Hall of the Marriott Hotel in London. The Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, was present on the occasion.

The senior US congressman said their relationship with Bangladesh is very important.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud arrived in London on Wednesday morning to attend the PSIF Summit, the apex forum of the international security arena, with members of parliament from different countries of the world.

"The United States attaches great importance to combating global terrorism, and Bangladesh is a close partner of the United States in combating terrorism in the South Asian region," Pittenger said.

Information Minister Hasan appreciated the role of the US in Bangladesh's development and progress and in combating militancy and terrorism, and he hoped that this cooperation would be further strengthened.

The minister is representing Bangladesh at the PSIF conference at Central Hall Westminster in London from August 31 to September 1.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Military coup in Gabon, president under house arrest
Dengue: 7 dead, 2,367 more cases recorded in 24hrs
Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment
US official Mira Resnick due in city on Sept 4
China seeks more engagement, business with BD
BD should accept UN offer on independent inquiries into enforced disappearances: HRW
Support Dr Yunus in his moment of need, Hillary appeals to all
If draft Cyber Security Bill is passed it would be a 'black law' like DSA: TIB


Latest News
Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 18 positive cases
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft