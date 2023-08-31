BD's prosperity under Hasina's leadership highly commendable: US Congressman







"Bangladesh is a close partner of the US in combating terrorism in South Asia, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it continues to make strong economic progress," said Pittenger, also the chairman of the Parliamentary Security Intelligence Forum (PSIF).



He was speaking at a meeting at the Library Hall of the Marriott Hotel in London. The Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, was present on the occasion.

The senior US congressman said their relationship with Bangladesh is very important.



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud arrived in London on Wednesday morning to attend the PSIF Summit, the apex forum of the international security arena, with members of parliament from different countries of the world.



"The United States attaches great importance to combating global terrorism, and Bangladesh is a close partner of the United States in combating terrorism in the South Asian region," Pittenger said.



Information Minister Hasan appreciated the role of the US in Bangladesh's development and progress and in combating militancy and terrorism, and he hoped that this cooperation would be further strengthened.



The minister is representing Bangladesh at the PSIF conference at Central Hall Westminster in London from August 31 to September 1. �UNB

