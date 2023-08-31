Video
Deep-Sea Oil Gas Exploration

Govt sifting ExxonMobil offer of $30b investment

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said on Wednesday that the government is considering the proposal of ExxonMobile, the global energy giant US oil company's proposal, that offered to invest up to $30 billion for deep-sea oil and gas exploration in Bangladesh's Bay of Bengal.

Following a meeting with the US-Bangladesh Business Council members, Nasrul Hamid told reporters that the US investors have shown "passionate" interest to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector, there is no concern among US businessmen about the political situation here.

"Two major oil companies have offers us with their investment plan in the Bay of Bengal to explore our hydrocarbon potential, the US company Chevron and Excelerate is working here, they are world class and abide by law, which is a win-win situation for us," the State Minister said.

A 15-member delegation led by Ambassador (Ret) Atul Keshap, President, U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council, Senior Vice President, South Asia, U.S Chamber of Commerce Steven Kobos, President, Chief Executive Officer, EXCELERATE ENERGY [Board Chair & Mission Lead], Chevron Bangladesh's Head were among others in delegation.

 "US is the major partner in Bangladesh's energy and power sector, Bangladesh-US working together for last 30 years, now Chevron is producing country's 64 per cent energy (gas),  Excelerat is supplying LNG and we are set to signed the second deal with this US company to ensure our energy security," the State Minister said.

He said that the US businessmen do not see any risk in spontaneous investment here and they are optimistic about Bangladesh's potential.

"We are expecting around $US 75 billion investment in our energy and power sector for the next 15 years to make our country as a 'Smart Bangladesh', we have discussed the issue with the member of the delegation, however, they showed interests in this sector," Nasrul Hamid said.

Earlier, this team met with the Prime Minister and Prime Minister's private sector investment adviser Salman F Rahman to further accelerate the bilateral commercial partnership between Bangladesh and the United States.

Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh is set to offer international oil companies (IOCs) an enhanced output share and surplus gas-export facility in a package of bigger bets in the new model contract, we hope the world class companies will come forward to invest here.



