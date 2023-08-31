Video
No assembly, procession in court premises: SC

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the lawyers to strictly follow suo motu directives of the High Court Division which in 2005 prohibited them from holding assemblies and bringing out processions on court premises across the country.

The High Court Division slapped the ban on rallies and demonstrations on May 23, 2005 when the Pro-AL lawyers were boycotting of courts and obstructing  lawyers from going to courts.

A four-judge bench of the Appellate Division led  by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order as SC lawyer Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi appealed to hear a contempt of court petition against seven pro-BNP lawyers.

After directing the lawyers not to hold the processions and assemblies in Supreme Court premises in line with the HC directives, the apex court fixed October 19 for hearing of the contempt of court petition.

The petition which was filed by Pro-Awami League lawyer Md Nazmul Huda, with the Appellate Division on Tuesday,  sought  contempt of the court ruling against seven pro-BNP lawyers for holding demonstrations on court precinct demanding removal of two judges.

As Nazmul's lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi stood  and requested the court to hear the contempt petition, the court asked her to sit down, stating that the matter would be heard after Supreme Court vacation ends  on October 19.

The Supreme Court would go into vacation from September 1 and it would reopen on October 10.

The Chief Justice will retire on September 30 and the August 30 is his last working day.

The seven lawyers have been leading pro-BNP lawyers' demonstrations, demanding to keep Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique out of the court.

They alleged that the two judges violated their oath by delivering speeches like ruling party leaders at a discussion organised by the Supreme Court Administration marking National Mourning Day on August 15.

'Elections are held all over the world, and no one even looks at them. Why are all eyes on Bangladesh centring the elections,' a demonstrator quoted Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique as saying at the discussion.

Lawyer Nazmul Huda, who is also a leader of the Gaibandha Juba League, filed the contempt petition against former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin Munni, Kayser Kamal, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman.



