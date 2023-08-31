

Kazi Guava inventor Kazi Badruddoja passes away



At around 4pm on Wednesday, he breathed his last due to old age complication while undergoing treatment at Uttara Crescent Hospital in Dhaka. (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raziun). He was 96 years old.



Dr Kazi M Badruddoja is a renowned agricultural organizer, agricultural scientist and National Emeritus Scientist of Bangladesh. He received the Independence Award in 2012 for his special contribution in the field of agriculture.

He was born on January 1, 1927 in Bogura district. His ancestral home is Gobindganj upazila of Gaibandha district. He received his BSc (AG) degree from the Bangladesh Agricultural Institute (now Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University) under the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Dhaka.



Dr Kazi M Badruddoja was the Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). He developed a variety of guava, named 'Kazi Guava' after him.



According to KIB sources, his namaz-e-janaza will be held at Krishibid Institute (KIB) at 11am on Thursday.



