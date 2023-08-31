Video
Thursday, 31 August, 2023
Kazi Guava inventor Kazi Badruddoja passes away

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Inventor of Kazi Guava and Independence Award-winning distinguished agronomist Kazi M Badruddoja passed away.

At around 4pm on Wednesday, he breathed his last due to old age complication while undergoing treatment at Uttara Crescent Hospital in Dhaka. (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raziun). He was 96 years old.

Dr Kazi M Badruddoja is a renowned agricultural organizer, agricultural scientist and National Emeritus Scientist of Bangladesh. He received the Independence Award in 2012 for his special contribution in the field of agriculture.

He was born on January 1, 1927 in Bogura district. His ancestral home is Gobindganj upazila of Gaibandha district. He received his BSc (AG) degree from the Bangladesh Agricultural Institute (now Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University) under the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Dhaka.

Dr Kazi M Badruddoja was the Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). He developed a variety of guava, named 'Kazi Guava' after him.

According to KIB sources, his namaz-e-janaza will be held at Krishibid Institute (KIB) at 11am on Thursday.


