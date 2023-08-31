Fakhrul starts new game with Dr Yunus to derail  polls: Quader





He also informed that this 'evil game' will not be allowed to be played.



Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, claimed that two million dollars have been spent for the 160 world leaders who have made statements in newspapers on behalf of Muhammad Yunus. Quader also raised the question from where Dr Yunus got so much money.





He said, "Having failed in the movement and having stumbled at the Golapbagh cow market Mirza Fakhrul and others have started the new game with Yunus driven by the nightmare of One-Eleven."



In the meeting, Obaidul Quader severely criticized BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and said, "He had gone to Singapore for treatment. He called Yunus the best son of the nation from there. But after the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Yunus did not express any grief. He did not say a word after the killing of four national leaders."



Obaidul Quader said, "Dr Yunus never went to the Central Shaheed Minar? Never been to the National Memorial? Has anyone ever seen him during floods or any disaster in the country? Did he say anything during the corona pandemic?"



AL General Secretary questioned, "Why is Mirza Fakhrul Islam crying so much for the man who does not belong to Bangladesh? Why is there so much pain?"



Obaidul Quader said, "Mirza Fakhrul started the game again with Yunus who was associated with one-eleven. World leaders have requested a stay of the case against Yunus. In the statement, they again spoke about free and fair elections. This is a conspiracy to derail the election. We will not allow this evil game to be played on the soil of Bangla."



The AL leader also said, "Dr Yunus never stands beside the country people. When he comes to the country, when he leaves, we do not know. So why should we side with him? Will anyone be above the law if he embezzles the workers' money?"



Among others, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam, State Minister of the ministry Swapan Bhattacharjee, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Hossain, State Minister for Culture KM Khalid and other secretaries of various ministries addressed the meeting.



