Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:05 PM
Natore-4 MP Abdul Kuddus passes awayPrez, PM mourn death

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Abdul Kuddus, Awami League lawmaker of Natore-4 constituency, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. He was 77.

Kuddus, president of Natore district unit of Awami League, had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Hospital where he breathed his last at 7:22am, said Shariful Islam Ramjan, general secretary of Natore district Awami League.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock and valiant Freedom Fighter Prof Abdul Quddus.

In a condolence message, the Head of State prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the Premier noted that Abdul Quddus was a dedicated leader of Bangladesh Awami League.He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Earlier on Saturday, the Awami League leader fell ill and was brought to Dhaka.

He had been suffering from old age complications including respiratory problem. Kuddus, a freedom fighter, was elected MP of Natore-4 constituency five times.    �UNB


