Flood situation worsens in five N-districts







But due to the falling trend of the Teesta River, flood waters are likely to recede from the low-lying areas of Nilaphamari, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts in next 24 hours, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).



According to BWDB officials, a short-term flooding may persist in the low-lying areas of five districts in the central part of the country.

The Teesta at Kaunia point, Jamuna river at Fulchari, Shaghata in Gaibandha, at Sariakandi of Bogura, Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, Sirajganj point of the district and Porabari in Tangail points are flowing above the danger level. The rivers will continue to rise.



As a result, several thousands of people, especially Charlands have been passing very miserable days as their houses have been submerged by floods.



Apart from it, standing crops, transplanted aman rice and vegetable fields went under water in low-lying areas of Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj and Tangail districts, BWDB sources said.



Sub-divisional Engineer of BWDB also in-charge of FFWC Partha Protim Barua said on Wednesday that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers were rising, while the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in falling trend, which may continue in next 48 hours.



He also said that the Jamuna river at Kazipur and Sirajganj point may cross their respective danger level in next 24 hours.



"In next 72 hours, a short-term flooding may persist in the low-lying areas of Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail districts, which may improve afterwards," he said.



According to FFWC report, the water level of the Brahmaputra, one of the mighty rivers in the country, crossed its danger mark in Gaibandha on Wednesday morning inundating the river basin areas.



The Teesta flowing above its danger level at Kaunia Bridge point of Rangpur district created flood like situation on both sides of the river.



The other major rivers- the Karotoa and the Ghagot are however flowing below their respective danger marks.



BWDB officials said that the major rivers in the district rose sharply due to incessant rains and onrush of hilly waters from the upstream.



With the rise of water level in the Brahmaputra river, the river basin in Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghata upazila had been inundated and the standing crops particularly jute and summer vegetables went under flood water.



Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted that there are chances isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days in the Northeast India regions.



It also predicted that isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha until September 03, the IMD report said.



However, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reports, "Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country."



The bulletin also said that the day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. The highest rainfall of 63 mm in 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday was recorded at Khepupara.



