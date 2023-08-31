No bar to run trial of Khaleda Zia in Niko graft case







The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the order after final hearing on a petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, challenging a lower court order that framed charges against her and seven others in the Niko corruption case.



The High Court order paved the way for the Special Court 9 judge to examine prosecution witnesses in the Niko case, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said.

The High Court on Wednesday summarily rejected a petition filed by main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia seeking cancellation of the proceedings in Niko graft case against her.The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the order after final hearing on a petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, challenging a lower court order that framed charges against her and seven others in the Niko corruption case.The High Court order paved the way for the Special Court 9 judge to examine prosecution witnesses in the Niko case, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said.