Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No bar to run trial of Khaleda Zia in Niko graft case

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday summarily rejected a petition filed by main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia seeking cancellation of the proceedings in Niko graft case against her.

The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the order after final hearing on a petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, challenging a lower court order that framed charges against her and seven others in the Niko corruption case.

The High Court order paved the way for the Special Court 9 judge to examine prosecution witnesses in the Niko case, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No assembly, procession in court premises: SC
Kazi Guava inventor Kazi Badruddoja passes away
PM didn’t discuss price-gouging with me: Tipu Munshi
Fakhrul starts new game with Dr Yunus to derail  polls: Quader
Natore-4 MP Abdul Kuddus passes awayPrez, PM mourn death
Flood situation worsens in five N-districts
No bar to run trial of Khaleda Zia in Niko graft case
Strong partnership to complement govt efforts to combat organised crimes: FS


Latest News
Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 18 positive cases
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft