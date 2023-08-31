Video
Strong partnership to complement govt efforts to combat organised crimes: FS

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Diplomatic Correspondent

"Enhanced collaboration and partnership will complement the robust efforts already undertaken by the government to combat the organized crimes" Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud bin Momen said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Momen underlined the need for further collaboration with regional and international partners to enhance capacity building, intelligence sharing, accountability of perpetrators and beneficiaries in combating human trafficking, corruption, drug trafficking and abuse, terrorism and violent extremism in all its manifestations.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the national consultation on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and United Nations Office at the Foreign Service Academy for developing a Cooperation Framework to identify key needs, priority areas in tackling organized crimes and the challenges associated with them.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division, the Secretary of the Law and Justice Division, Secretary of the Anti-Corruption Commission, UN Resident Coordinator (UNRC) and the Regional Representative of UNODC Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA) were also took part in the meeting.
Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, in his remarks, underscored that father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisioned a corruption-free, exploitation-free and hunger-free Sonar Bangla.

He underscored Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unwavering commitment to combat corruption, terrorism, violent extremism, abuses of drug, trafficking in persons and strengthen criminal justice response in her journey to materialize Bangabandhu's vision.


