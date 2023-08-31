US Ambassador holds meeting with DMP Commissioner







US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday made a courtesy call on Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq.Several concerns including recent anti-insurgency operations and arrests, law and order in Dhaka were discussed during the meeting.The officials expressed hope that the two countries' friendship and mutual cooperation will grow in the future.Senior DMP officials and US Embassy officials were present at the meeting. �UNB