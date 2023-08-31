Video
Thursday, 31 August, 2023
14 fishermen rescued 4 days after being stranded on sea

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 30: Members of the Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued 14 fishermen after they were stranded for four days on an out-of-service fishing trawler 20 nautical miles away from the coast of Cox's Bazar after they called the national emergency service number 999.

Lt Commander Abdur Rahman, media officer of the Coast Guard headquarters, confirmed the development, saying that the fishermen sailed for the sea from Chattogram's Premashiya Ghat by the "FV Kazi" fishing trawler to catch fish on August 23.

They (the fishermen) were stranded in the sea when their trawler went out of order on August 26. Since then, the engine stopped working, and the trawler was drifting in the deep sea, he said.

"After floating in the sea for these days, suddenly the network became available, and they called the emergency hotline 999," said the Coast Guard official, adding that a patrolling vessel promptly conducted a drive in the sea to rescue them.
They were rescued unharmed, he added.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

