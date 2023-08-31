Video
British Council Country Director calls on JU VC

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
JU Correspondent

Country Director of British Council, Bangladesh Tom Miscioscia called on Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam on Wednesday.
The courtesy meeting was held at 1:30 pm at the Vice-Chancellor's office while Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Mostafa Feeroz and Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar were present among others.
Tom Miscioscia praised the Commonwealth Fellows teacher-researchers of Jahangirnagar University.
He expressed his interest to know about the education and research of this university and spoke to the British Council Alumni Association about the education and research possibilities of JU.
JU VC Prof Nurul Alam thanked Tom Miscioscia for his interest and hoped to pursue the possibility of joint education and research with the British Council in the future.


« PreviousNext »

