5th ICBHA to start at DU tomorrow





The three-day long conference, jointly organised by Global Network of Bangladeshi Biotechnologists (GNOBB), Bangladesh Biosafety and Biosecurity Society (BBBS) and Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), will be held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of DU.

This conference aims to exchange thoughts, ideas, and experimental findings in different areas of Biotechnology among participants to build capacity and create awareness of the latest trends in biotechnology for improving health, agriculture, and the environment in Bangladesh.

The first two days of the conference will be on the current status of Biotechnology in Health and Agriculture with an emphasis on Biosafety and Biosecurity in Biotechnology Applications.

The third day of the conference will be dedicated to discussions on the containment of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

