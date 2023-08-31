Video
Tree plantation on JU campus begins

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
JU Correspondent

A tree plantation programme began on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Wednesday.
JU authorities organised the programme at around 10am at the Botanical Garden of the university.
JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the programme by planting a sapling on the campus.
Pro-VC (Administr-ation) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Moha-mmed Mostafa Feeroz, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, Deans, Registrar, faculties, among others, were present at the inaugural programme.
Addressing the inaugural programme, Prof Nurul Alam said, "Trees are involved in human life in many ways. It keeps the balance of the environment. So, it is our responsibility to be more conscious about saving different species of trees."
JU VC also emphasised in his speech on nurturing trees side-by-side tree plantation.
Meanwhile, JU Deputy Registrar (Estate) Abdur Rahman confirmed that around 1000 saplings of various species will be planted this year.


