Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:04 PM
UGC asks univs to follow financial regulations properly

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh on Wednesday asked the public universities to follow the financial regulations properly.
The UGC asked the universities to properly apply the Public Procurement Act, the 9th Pay Scale, the financial and revenue guidelines and others to bring down the audit objections to zero.
UGC chairman Prof Dr Md Abu Taher made the call while addressing a training programme on 'Use of Audit Management and Monitoring System (AMMS) Software' here in the city.
The UGC arranged the training programme for the officials concerned of nine universities of Dhaka region, aiming to enhance the financial transparency and accountability as well as ensure quick services by using the software.
Dr Abu Taher said the use of audit management and monitoring system software will strengthen transparency and accountability in the financial sector and increase dynamics.
Besides, the audit process could be done in a shorter time and lower cost, and the number of audit objections would come down, he said.
UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman also spoke at the event, said a press release.     �UNB


