Impacts of online gaming on children







As technology becomes cheaper, easily accessible with a multitude of applications, it has gained exponential popularity across all cultures. Children have become one of the main participants of the internet world. With the swipe or a tap of their little fingers, a whole world of online gaming becomes available to them. Today online games have become a huge profitable industry that attracts expensive research and appealing marketing strategies. Playing such games has become the most sought after activity for children around the world. Gone are the days when children would indulge in outdoor activities, spending hours in parks, unconsciously incorporating physical exercise and social bonding in their lives.



Online gaming opportunities do have positive effects on children's lives. It has been found that children attain sharper minds, proactive thinking and improved interpretive skills but it would be wrong to ignore the negative impacts as well. Critics argue that it is a form of mindless entertainment that enhances social recluse.

Children in Bangladesh are reared in competitive environment, where they are expected to excel and anything less is not acceptable. Amidst academic pressures, they are living in a country where they are deprived of the safety, amenities. Children therefore become more vulnerable and enticed by the pleasure of unleashing their anger and frustration when playing violent games. It is therefore important that parents create a happy and healthy environment for their children. They should have a timetable to play physical games and play online games.

Ariful Haque

