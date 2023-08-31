Dhaka’s half-hearted efforts for BRICS membership







But her visit to South Africa was successful by many measures. She took Bangladesh's status to a new height when she had fruitful conversations with some global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and placed five-point proposal at the BRICS Outreach luncheon for empowering women and girls of the region as game changes that had drawn world attention.



What's more, she had also urged big powers to refrain themselves from imposing sanctions and counter-sanctions in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine that has, to some extent, destabilized the global commodity markets mainly affecting food and energy supply chains.

Her valuable speech and mind-blowing ideas and suggestions has won her recognition as a world leader and put Bangladesh in a credible and respectable position in the global arena.



Coming back to the point of BRICS membership, we believe that at the present time in a multi-polar world, Dhaka's go-slow approach to join the bloc was a right decision considering the fact that Bangladesh needs to be 'quasi-neutral' to serve its own interests by adopting the foreign policy-friendship to all, malice to none- set by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Although Bangladesh has not become the member of BRICS, it has been part of the club with its participation in the group's New Development Bank (NDB) since 2021 and Dhaka could greatly benefit from the financing of the multilateral development bank to implement its various economic projects.



It seems that Bangladesh has been working accordingly to reap maximum advantages from the NDB. On last Tuesday, the cabinet approved a draft of the 'New Development Bank Act 2023' to welcome funds from the NDB and the government expects at least $800 million to come from the bank to fund two projects. These two mega projects are the installation of Dhaka-Narayanganj gas pipeline and supply of water to Mohammadpur's Basila by Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority.



In the future, Bangladesh has the opportunities to receive more funding from the Shanghai- based NDB to execute different projects in a broad range of sectors like transport, water and sanitation, clean energy and digital and social infrastructure. NDB has already signed off more than 80 similar projects in the five initial member countries worth over $30 billion.



We are in belief that sooner or later Bangladesh as a fast growing economy will be a member of the BRICS as the group keeps expanding with six new members this time.

That Bangladesh could have been the member of the BRICS had it put in the best efforts to join the bloc is now clear to all of us. This was the gist and explanation by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a press conference convened on Tuesday after her 3-day visit to Johannesburg to attend the 15th summit of the five-member grouping consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.But her visit to South Africa was successful by many measures. She took Bangladesh's status to a new height when she had fruitful conversations with some global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and placed five-point proposal at the BRICS Outreach luncheon for empowering women and girls of the region as game changes that had drawn world attention.What's more, she had also urged big powers to refrain themselves from imposing sanctions and counter-sanctions in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine that has, to some extent, destabilized the global commodity markets mainly affecting food and energy supply chains.Her valuable speech and mind-blowing ideas and suggestions has won her recognition as a world leader and put Bangladesh in a credible and respectable position in the global arena.Coming back to the point of BRICS membership, we believe that at the present time in a multi-polar world, Dhaka's go-slow approach to join the bloc was a right decision considering the fact that Bangladesh needs to be 'quasi-neutral' to serve its own interests by adopting the foreign policy-friendship to all, malice to none- set by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Although Bangladesh has not become the member of BRICS, it has been part of the club with its participation in the group's New Development Bank (NDB) since 2021 and Dhaka could greatly benefit from the financing of the multilateral development bank to implement its various economic projects.It seems that Bangladesh has been working accordingly to reap maximum advantages from the NDB. On last Tuesday, the cabinet approved a draft of the 'New Development Bank Act 2023' to welcome funds from the NDB and the government expects at least $800 million to come from the bank to fund two projects. These two mega projects are the installation of Dhaka-Narayanganj gas pipeline and supply of water to Mohammadpur's Basila by Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority.In the future, Bangladesh has the opportunities to receive more funding from the Shanghai- based NDB to execute different projects in a broad range of sectors like transport, water and sanitation, clean energy and digital and social infrastructure. NDB has already signed off more than 80 similar projects in the five initial member countries worth over $30 billion.We are in belief that sooner or later Bangladesh as a fast growing economy will be a member of the BRICS as the group keeps expanding with six new members this time.