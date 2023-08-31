Growing Indo-Bangla defence ties







On August 28, 2023, India and Bangladesh conducted their fifth annual defense dialogue in Dhaka. The meeting was co-chaired by Lt. Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, and his Indian counterpart, Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane. This event took place during the two-day visit of Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane to Bangladesh from August 27 to August 28, 2023.



The Annual Defense Dialogue between India and Bangladesh is the most institutionalized interactive mechanism between the two nations. Within this dialogue, both nations emphasized its critical role in shaping the trajectory of relations between their respective armed forces.

At the meeting, the participants conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing defense cooperation initiatives between India and Bangladesh. Both sides expressed contentment with the escalating level of engagement in defense cooperation. The discussions encompassed the current bilateral exercises, with mutual consensus on elevating the intricacy of these drills.



Giridhar Aramane and Lt. Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman acknowledged the productive nature of the dialogue and emphasized the prospect of ongoing engagement based on the shared consensus established during the fifth Annual Defense Dialogue. The armed forces of both nations persist in their pursuit of collaborative efforts across various domains, and the heightened level of engagement signifies a promising outlook for the future bilateral relationship.



India-Bangladesh bonhomie in the security dimension has undeniably reached new heights in the past few years, and it can easily be speculated that Indo-Bangladesh strategic relations will continue to add "more depth and momentum" in the defense and security aspect of the bilateral relationship as both countries are committed to addressing each other's concerns and working towards common solutions.



Two defense agreements were signed between Bangladesh and India during Sheikh Hasina's four-day trip to New Delhi in April 2017. These were the first such pacts inked by India with any of its neighbors. Under these agreements, the militaries of the two countries will conduct joint exercises and training. India will help Bangladesh set up manufacturing and service centers for defense platforms that both countries possess with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing in Bangladesh and will also provide the Bangladesh military with expert training and technical and logistical support. India also extended its first ever defense-related line of credit to a neighboring country by providing Bangladesh with $500 million to purchase defense equipment from India.



Under 'joint training and exercises, the defense services of both countries now participate in joint exercises, medical assistance, and training programs. SAMPRITI, the joint military exercise operation to counter terrorism, completed its 10th edition at Jashore Military Station on June 16, 2022. The exercise allows the contingents from both armies to understand each other's tactical drills and operational techniques and share their experience in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, and disaster relief operations under the United Nations mandate.



Understandably, Bangladesh is key to India's land links eastward. When Prime Minister Hasina came to power in 2009, Dhaka assured Delhi that it would never allow even "an inch of its territory" to be used by any extremist activity against India, in line with the former's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and militancy. New Delhi's major "security concerns" in seven sisters had already been significantly addressed by Bangladesh.



The latest 5th annual defense dialogue underscores the significance of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations and defense cooperation, symbolizing the "Neighbourhood First" policy. Both countries are cooperating extensively in trade and commerce, power and energy, transport and connectivity, science and technology, defense and security, maritime affairs, climate change and sustainable development, training programs, joint exercises, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).



The Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff visited India in April 2023 and reviewed the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Bilateral events like joint military exercises and frequent visits by senior military officers contribute to enhancing military-to-military relations between both nations. Through a variety of initiatives, including joint training and drills and defense discussions, the two countries' armed forces have been working together more and more.



Both India and Bangladesh have welcomed the initiatives to develop a closer effort to strengthen maritime security partnerships. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) related to the establishment of a coastal surveillance radar system in Bangladesh's Chittagong and Mongla ports has also been inked between India and Bangladesh. Two Indian naval ships, INS 'Kulish' and INS 'Sumedha', made a port call at Bangladesh's Mongla Port in March 2023.



Ironically, the US has been pressuring Bangladesh, including through sanctions, without even discussing with India (the major power in South Asia) what should be the geopolitical equation in South Asia in order to check China's expansionist designs. The cacophony of the US political elites rule-based order is nothing but crap looking at the execution on the ground, which makes it rogue-based.



America's Joe Biden Administration knows full well that pressuring Bangladesh would imply pushing it towards China. The same has been the effect of US and Western sanctions on Myanmar. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are already debt-trapped by China. Under the circumstances, continued American pressure on Bangladesh means that the country should go the Myanmar way, and India gets surrounded from all sides, leaving India no option but to seek a formal alliance with the US to save itself and/or face death and destruction like Ukraine fighting China as the US-NATO proxy.



Both India and Bangladesh are members of SAARC, BIMSTEC, and IORA. Since the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in 2015 and the reciprocal visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in 2017, notable developments that have taken place include the resolution of long-pending land and maritime boundaries asserting the issue of enclaves, the conclusion of over ninety instruments comprising hi-tech areas like electronics, cyber-security, space, information technology, and civil nuclear energy, plus an increase in bilateral trade.



In South Asia, Bangladesh is a long-time, tested, and genuine strategic friend of India. The recently held 5th annual defense dialogue might serve to cement bilateral defense ties. Regular dialogue in this area will play a significant role in consolidating the dynamism of contemporary ties and provide an opportunity to renew bonds based on a shared geographical space, heritage, and history.



