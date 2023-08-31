

Importance of moral sense in education



Our societal system is going through rapid and profound changes due to globalization processes, advancement of technology and social innovation. Education is a source of illumination that leads people on a journey beyond only learning facts and numbers. It is a reshaping power that modifies not only intellect but also character's essential core. Beyond the four walls of the classroom, education serves the holy task of producing responsible citizens who are instilled with strong moral principles. In a world, when knowledge is readily available, education's capacity to develop people who not only possess competence but also exhibit qualities that make them pillars of society is the ultimate test of its success.



Fundamentally, education without a moral foundation is analogous to a ship without a rudder, lost in a sea of knowledge. Giving out information without a sense of moral responsibility is like giving out tools without knowing how to use them. As a result, education plays a function that goes beyond textbooks and exam preparation; it also involves the growth of morality, conscience, and empathy.It is a requirement that cannot be disregarded in the revered halls of educational institutions to place equal attention on academic accomplishment and character development. Educators have the primary responsibility for cultivating morally upright individuals who can face life's obstacles with compassion and honesty. Schools create people who are capable of succeeding in their chosen industries as well as making constructive contributions to the communities they live in by encouraging qualities like critical thinking, empathy, and resilience.

The tapestry of human life is embellished with brilliant threads woven throughout history by extraordinary people whose names have been indelible sewn into the fabric of time. These great spirits have transcended mortality by their tremendous contributions to society, no longer constrained by the limitations of earthly existence, leaving an enduring legacy that still inspires, teaches, and shapes the world. Their effect reverberates beyond generations, serving as a reminder that genuine immortality is found not in physical life but rather in the lasting impact of one's deeds, thoughts, and morals.



In terms of real examples, with his unrelenting dedication to nonviolent resistance, Mahatma Gandhi paved the way for freedom and justice. In keeping with Gandhi's ideals, Martin Luther King Jr. fought for civil rights with a tenacious spirit that has come to be associated with the struggle against inequality. Their contributions continue to shine brightly as rays of light, leading people through the injustice and prejudice that surround us.The transformational power of compassion is seen through Mother Teresa's devoted commitment to the poor and suffering. She demonstrates how even the tiniest acts of kindness may spark significant transformation via the passage of time.



Patriotism, or a deep love and dedication for one's nation, is a fundamental value that has the power to improve Bangladesh by promoting cohesion, pride, and a common goal of development. Patriotism, which has its roots in a distinctive devotion to a particular political community, transcends personal differences and unites society through a shared love of the country.Understanding the value of patriotism goes beyond simple rhetoric for young pupils; it is a fundamental component that shapes them into responsible citizens who care about the future of their nation. Fostering patriotism is crucial in today's more globalized world because it fosters a spirit of unity that goes beyond narrow self-interests and instills a profound respect for one's roots and traditions.Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding father,spent 4682 days or nearly 13 years in prisonfor articulating the legitimate grievances of his people against the then Pakistani ruling elite.



Honesty, which is sometimes described as the foundation of moral character, is an essential quality that has the capacity to profoundly influence the lives of young pupils. It embodies the values of honesty and truth, showing them in both words and deeds. In addition, a dedication to the truth is at the core of honesty. It serves as a moral compass that directs one's judgments and deeds according to the values of openness and honesty. Instilling honesty in young minds involves more than just teaching them to follow the laws; it also involves helping them develop a profound appreciation for the benefits honesty has for both individual and societal development.



A child's moral compass is mostly established during the formative early years of their existence. Furthermore, childhood is the best time to form permanent habits. Therefore, it is crucial that parents and educators work together to establish honesty as a core value in children. By highlighting the value of honesty, they enable kids to absorb it when they face life's problems.

Helpful or empathetic minds are essential for a peaceful and compassionate society because they show a commitment to help others without looking out for self-advantage. Students are inspired to show compassion and assistance to their fellow classmates and those in need when this principle is instilled in them. Schools may foster a culture of empathy and solidarity where people accept their shared humanity and readily provide aid by encouraging this propensity to help.



Teaching kids the value of social responsibility is crucial in a time when global concerns like climate change, inequality, and poverty loom large. To develop young people into conscientious, compassionate citizens who understand that their decisions-no matter how small-can collectively bring about significant change, educators play a critical role. Schools provide students with the skills they need to be agents of change for the better by encouraging societal awareness and a feeling of responsibility for them.



Ethics and values including critical thinking, citizenship education and moral principles influence a young person's decisions, interactions, and contributions as they enter adulthood when they are incorporated into the core of their identity. People who are socially conscious act as change agents by utilizing their knowledge, compassion, and resources to meet urgent societal needs. They give back to their communities by volunteering, fighting for justice, and supporting groups that share their ideals.



In a linked world with numerous complicated challenges and possibilities, social responsibility is the cornerstone of ethical behavior.Ethics and values are the foundation of our human relationship to ourselves and the world around us. For young pupils, developing this value entails actively participating in acts that advance the general welfare as well as recognizing their responsibility towards society. Education sans moral sense is useless. Along with academic success, character development should be a priority in schools.



The writer is a columnist and works as an Assistant Secretary, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC)



The word 'education' originated from the Latin word Educationem, which meant "a rearing, training."Education is the process of gaining information, talents, beliefs, and attitudes that support people in growing intellectually, socially, and emotionally. It is a continuous process that starts at birth and lasts the entirety of a person's life. Education aims to assist students not only gain information but also a moral sense that will enable them to distinguish between right and evil. Humans are distinct from other animals because of their moral sensibility. Humans are able to reason and make decisions based on their moral ideals, but animals are only governed by their instincts.The young generation is the future of any country. Their moral degradation is a significant concern for the well-being of the community. young people in Bangladesh have recently shown a deterioration in moral standards. This moral degeneration has several intricate causes. The writer is a columnist and works as an Assistant Secretary, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC)