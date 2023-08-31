

Climate change prime cause of floods in Bangladesh



The heavy rainfall within and outside of the country causing overbank flows of major rivers along with water flashing from nearby hills during the monsoon are considered to be the main causes of floods in the country. However, it is alarming that each year the woes of flood-induced people are surpassing those of the previous years, which are contributing to huge destruction of life and livelihoods. Frequent floods threaten livelihoods, agriculture, infrastructure which brings an enormous loss to the country's economy.



In the name of development, we are randomly cutting hills and tress, removing stones which create imbalance in natural atmosphere resulting in the inevitable flooding. Moreover, due to the lack of dredging and the elevation of riverbanks many rivers overflow with heavy rainfall in the monsoon and submerge the lower parts of the country. Riverbanks of many rivers are illegally grabbed by influential quarters, which creates disturbance to the natural flow of rivers facing the verge of extinction. During the monsoon as these rivers cannot hold excessive rainfall water, results in allowing the overflow and submerging many adjacent localities.

A recent report published by Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and Centre for Climate Change Economics has shown that every year around 55-60% of Bangladesh become submerged due to flood causing economic and environmental consequences. Climate change exposes high flood risk deepening the plight of people which demands an urgent and comprehensive response on a global scale. It is evident that Bangladesh contributes only 0.25% of the global greenhouse gas emissions but its geographic location has made it one of the worst vulnerable countries who have become the worst victim of global climate change.



This year at the onset of monsoon we are noticing the escalating flood risks. The devastation of floods in these days in Bandarban and Sylhet has corresponded to erratic flood situation caused by climate change which is intensifying water cycle bringing moreintense rainfall and associated flooding.Different sources have estimated that the recent flood of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Banderban districts has put millions of people in to huge loss. Heavy rainfall, rivers overflowing and excess water sweeping through the regions have deepened the flood situation in these areas.



However, sources estimate that between 1971 to 2014 around 78 floods occurred in the country, which claimed over 41,783 lives and the country faced economic damages of 12.2 billion dollar. Sources also claim that the flood of 2022 affected 7.3 million people and the country incurred the loss of 1.0 billion dollar.



Climatologists warn that in the coming decades millions of people could be affected with the abnormal rising of sea level resulting in submerging the Sundarbans and other heavily populated coastal areas. Studies show that if the world warms by 2 degree Celsius by 2100, flooding is projected to increase by 24% and 38% in the Brahmaputra and Meghna basins respectively. Experts also predict that a 0.4 to 1.5-meter rise in sea level has the possibility of many lands of the country to go under water.



However, the recent report published by Grantham Research Institute has given some recommendations to cope with flood devastation. It suggests that to tackle future flood crises a low-carbon pathway is crucial along with a comprehensive shift in policymaking -emphasizing sustainable power sector policy. The recommendation also includes the priorities such as strengthening early warning systems for flood preparedness, improving understanding of vulnerabilities and local needs, increasing capacity within local institutions, and embracing nature-based solutions.



Despite floods being a yearly occurrence in Bangladesh bringing untold destruction and loss of huge property, the question is pertinent to raise; in such a highly alarming issue how far we have been proactive to be caught off guard? Unfortunately, it is out of control to tackle floods and other natural disasters but to combat floods with enough preparedness and awareness can be an effective initiative. After all, there is no alternative to going forward with a concerted effort from both public and private sector that may help us cope with flood devastation.



It might be suitable if I quote a famous line by T.S Eliot stating 'Do I dare disturb the universe?' Certainly, we dare not but we are continuously doing unwise acts which are disturbing our universe. However, to this end, priority should be given to find out nature-based solutions of climate change to address natural disasters. Apart from taking innovative strategies to cope with the loss of floods, let us stop doing all unwise acts with the nature. The article concludes with a statement that in such a flood-prone country the occurrence of floods is natural but it is urgent to find out the sustainable defense to save life and livelihoods from havocs of floods.



The writer teaches at Prime University and also a research scholar at the IBS



Situated on the Brahmaputra river delta Bangladesh is traversed by many big and small rivers which are very prone to causing floods every year. Due to the country's location in the low-lying delta the occurrence of floods has been a very common phenomenon in most parts of the country. Again, two-thirds of the country being situated in less than 5 feet above sea level are adding woes of the people hardest hit by different natural calamities although the devastation of these calamities are deepening significantly due to many man-made causes.The heavy rainfall within and outside of the country causing overbank flows of major rivers along with water flashing from nearby hills during the monsoon are considered to be the main causes of floods in the country. However, it is alarming that each year the woes of flood-induced people are surpassing those of the previous years, which are contributing to huge destruction of life and livelihoods. Frequent floods threaten livelihoods, agriculture, infrastructure which brings an enormous loss to the country's economy.In the name of development, we are randomly cutting hills and tress, removing stones which create imbalance in natural atmosphere resulting in the inevitable flooding. Moreover, due to the lack of dredging and the elevation of riverbanks many rivers overflow with heavy rainfall in the monsoon and submerge the lower parts of the country. Riverbanks of many rivers are illegally grabbed by influential quarters, which creates disturbance to the natural flow of rivers facing the verge of extinction. During the monsoon as these rivers cannot hold excessive rainfall water, results in allowing the overflow and submerging many adjacent localities.A recent report published by Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and Centre for Climate Change Economics has shown that every year around 55-60% of Bangladesh become submerged due to flood causing economic and environmental consequences. Climate change exposes high flood risk deepening the plight of people which demands an urgent and comprehensive response on a global scale. It is evident that Bangladesh contributes only 0.25% of the global greenhouse gas emissions but its geographic location has made it one of the worst vulnerable countries who have become the worst victim of global climate change.This year at the onset of monsoon we are noticing the escalating flood risks. The devastation of floods in these days in Bandarban and Sylhet has corresponded to erratic flood situation caused by climate change which is intensifying water cycle bringing moreintense rainfall and associated flooding.Different sources have estimated that the recent flood of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Banderban districts has put millions of people in to huge loss. Heavy rainfall, rivers overflowing and excess water sweeping through the regions have deepened the flood situation in these areas.However, sources estimate that between 1971 to 2014 around 78 floods occurred in the country, which claimed over 41,783 lives and the country faced economic damages of 12.2 billion dollar. Sources also claim that the flood of 2022 affected 7.3 million people and the country incurred the loss of 1.0 billion dollar.Climatologists warn that in the coming decades millions of people could be affected with the abnormal rising of sea level resulting in submerging the Sundarbans and other heavily populated coastal areas. Studies show that if the world warms by 2 degree Celsius by 2100, flooding is projected to increase by 24% and 38% in the Brahmaputra and Meghna basins respectively. Experts also predict that a 0.4 to 1.5-meter rise in sea level has the possibility of many lands of the country to go under water.However, the recent report published by Grantham Research Institute has given some recommendations to cope with flood devastation. It suggests that to tackle future flood crises a low-carbon pathway is crucial along with a comprehensive shift in policymaking -emphasizing sustainable power sector policy. The recommendation also includes the priorities such as strengthening early warning systems for flood preparedness, improving understanding of vulnerabilities and local needs, increasing capacity within local institutions, and embracing nature-based solutions.Despite floods being a yearly occurrence in Bangladesh bringing untold destruction and loss of huge property, the question is pertinent to raise; in such a highly alarming issue how far we have been proactive to be caught off guard? Unfortunately, it is out of control to tackle floods and other natural disasters but to combat floods with enough preparedness and awareness can be an effective initiative. After all, there is no alternative to going forward with a concerted effort from both public and private sector that may help us cope with flood devastation.It might be suitable if I quote a famous line by T.S Eliot stating 'Do I dare disturb the universe?' Certainly, we dare not but we are continuously doing unwise acts which are disturbing our universe. However, to this end, priority should be given to find out nature-based solutions of climate change to address natural disasters. Apart from taking innovative strategies to cope with the loss of floods, let us stop doing all unwise acts with the nature. The article concludes with a statement that in such a flood-prone country the occurrence of floods is natural but it is urgent to find out the sustainable defense to save life and livelihoods from havocs of floods.The writer teaches at Prime University and also a research scholar at the IBS