Three detained in Khulna murder case





The deceased was identified as Shawon Hawlader alias Babu, 22, son of Selim Hawlader, a resident of Borshibowa under Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Khulna Sayedur Rahman disclosed the matter in a press briefing in his office on WEdnesday.

Additional SPs Tanveer Ahmed, Sushanta Sarker and Al Beruni, among others, were also present there.

On information, a team of Batiaghata Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in the under construction building of new jail of Harintana PS on Tuesday night, and arrested Moslem Gazi, 54, allegedly for killing Shawon. Police also seized deceased's mobile phone from his possession.

Quoting their confessional statement to police, the SP said, a total of four members of a snatchers' syndicate on the guise of passengers, rented Shawon's easy-bike for Tk 600 saying to take them to Pankhali of Dacope Upazila from Shibbari intersection in Khulna City at around 6pm on August 26.

As they reached the cremation centre of Deuatola at around 8:30 pm, they forcibly stopped the easy-bike and killed him before snatching his vehicle.

Selim Hawlader, father of the deceased, filed a murder case with Batiaghata PS in this this regard. KHULNA, Aug 30: Police on Tuesday night arrested three people allegedly for killing an easy-bike driver in the district, after 19 hours of the incident.The deceased was identified as Shawon Hawlader alias Babu, 22, son of Selim Hawlader, a resident of Borshibowa under Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat.Superintendent of Police (SP) in Khulna Sayedur Rahman disclosed the matter in a press briefing in his office on WEdnesday.Additional SPs Tanveer Ahmed, Sushanta Sarker and Al Beruni, among others, were also present there.On information, a team of Batiaghata Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in the under construction building of new jail of Harintana PS on Tuesday night, and arrested Moslem Gazi, 54, allegedly for killing Shawon. Police also seized deceased's mobile phone from his possession.Following his confessional statement, the police team arrested Anisur Rahman, 42, from Rupsha Bridge area under Labonchara PS, and Ruhul Ameen, 40, from Natun Bazar area under Khulna Sadar PS.Quoting their confessional statement to police, the SP said, a total of four members of a snatchers' syndicate on the guise of passengers, rented Shawon's easy-bike for Tk 600 saying to take them to Pankhali of Dacope Upazila from Shibbari intersection in Khulna City at around 6pm on August 26.As they reached the cremation centre of Deuatola at around 8:30 pm, they forcibly stopped the easy-bike and killed him before snatching his vehicle.Selim Hawlader, father of the deceased, filed a murder case with Batiaghata PS in this this regard.