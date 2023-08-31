Physiotherapy centre opens in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 30: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday said physiotherapy helps the injurious or paralysed persons recover strength, feel happy and healthy again.





"Physiotherapy has many health benefits. It helps the persons with disabilities reduce pain, avoid surgery side by side with improving overall strength and coordination in the human body, reducing the dependency on medicine, boosting cardiovascular functioning and lung capacity. It also helps improve mental health", they also said.







They made the comments while they were addressing an inaugural function of a physiotherapy centre at Purbapara of the town here on Wednesday noon.





Friendship, a non-government organization of the country, arranged the function under Rotary International Global Centre project funded by Rotary Foundation.







Sadar UNO Shariful Alam attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest, and Md Ashiqul Islam, member of Rotary Club, Ramna, Dhaka and deputy director of Inclusive Citizenship of Friendship spoke at the event as the special guests while Senior Director of Friendship Barrister Ayesha Taashin presided over the function.





Chief Guest, in his speech, said many of the people are being paralysed due to brainstroke. For the paralysed persons, taking physiotherapy service is very essential to recover strength and energy in the body. In this perspective, the UNO thanked the Friendship for opening the centre considering the welfare of the paralyzed and injurious persons.





Barrister Ayesha Taashin, in her concluding speech, urged the concerned staff of the centre to show good dealings and best performance to the patients and sought whole-hearted cooperation of all to run the centre peacefully.







Later on, the chief guest inaugurated Rotary-Friendship Physiotherapy and Autism Center by cutting a red tape.