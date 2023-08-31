Three to die, six get life term in separate cases





NATORE: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for marrying a girl in unfair way in 2003.

District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Ahmed Ali, son of late Dabir Uddin, a resident of Godhura Village under Lalpur Upazila in the district.

The court also fined him Tk 30,000.

After that Ahmed Ali took his wife to a rented house in the district town for trafficking her outside of the country.

Later on, father of the girl rescued her from a house in Garikhana area in the district town on June 19 after a long search.

The victim's father filed a cheating and a rape case against Ahmed Ali with Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) on the same day.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three persons to death for killing a young man in Sadar Upazila in 2013.

Madaripur Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Lailatul Ferdous handed down the verdict in the afternoon. At that time, the three were not present in the court.

The condemned convicts are Fazle, Sentu and Miraj, hail from Barishal District.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

The deceased was Shahdat Gharami, a resident of Barao Dulali Village under Gournadi Upazila in Barishal District.

Siddique Singh, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on September 11, 2013, the three convicts called motorcycle rider Shahadat Gharami from his house and killed him in Mustafapur area under Madaripur Sadar Upazila and escaped with Shahdat's motorcycle.

Later on, police recovered the body from the scene.

The deceased's father Moksed Gharami filed a case with Madaripur Sadar PS in this connection two days after the incident.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against the three to the court.

The court then delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking the depositions of the witnesses.

CHATTOGRAM: A tribunal in the district on Monday sentenced five people to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed over killing a ninth grader after gang-rape in 2015.

Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Joynal Abedin passed the verdict.

The tribunal also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer three more months in jail.

The condemned convicts are: Md Akbar Hossain, 28, Md Mosaraf Hossain, 25, Md Nurul Abser, 32, Abul Bashar, 47, and Md Sumon, 30.

Among the convicts, Abul Bashar, Sumon are still on the run.

According to the prosecution, on September 13 in 2015 the ninth grader left home for her Rahmatpur High School in Sandwip Upazila of the district, and went missing since then.

Locals found her body in a water body in Natun Para area of the upazila the next day. Later on, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mother of the deceased as the plaintiff filed a case with Sandwip PS accusing some unknown persons.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on January 6, 2016.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



