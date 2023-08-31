Housewife electrocuted at Ulipur





ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Aug 30: A housewife was electrocuted in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Afroza Begum, 42, wife of Shah Alam, a resident of Hokdanga Village under Khetrai Union in the upazila.

It was known that the woman came in contact with a live electric wire while she was connecting an electric water pump in the house at around 7 am, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Golam Mortuza confirmed the incident.