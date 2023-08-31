Video
Home Countryside

Manpower crisis at Kamalnagar DAE hampers agri-services

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXIPUR, Aug 30: Kamalnagar Upazila agriculture office in the district has turned isolated in the absence of four top officials.  A total of 11 staff posts are also lying vacant.
Four top officials vacant posts are: upazila agriculture officer, additional agriculture officer and two posts of agriculture extension officers.
Due to the manpower crisis, the Department of Agriculture Extension in Kamalnagar Upazila is failing to provide expected services to farmers. Locals and farmers demanded addressing the manpower crisis soon to ensure agriculture services in the upazila.
According to DAE sources, the upazila is constituted of nine unions having cultivable land of 20,325 ha. The number of registered farmers is about 30,000. This upazila is called the capital of soya bean. In Aush-Aman and vegetable farming, it is also not behind.
To monitor various crop activities in the upazila, 43 manpower posts have been approved in the upazila agriculture office.
These included upazila agriculture officer, additional agriculture officer, agriculture extension officer (2), assistant agriculture officer, sub-assistant botany preservation officer, sub-assistant agriculture officer (27), stenotypist-cum-accountant, office assistant-cum-computer typist (2), spray mechanic, Mokaddam (2), office assistant, cleaner, and security guard (2).
Of these, posts of upazila agriculture officer, additional agriculture officer, upazila agriculture extension officers (2), sub-assistant agriculture officer (7), stenotypist-cum-accountant, Mokaddam (2) and spray mechanic posts have been lying vacant for a long time.      
 In the last July, Upazila Agriculture Officer Abu Sayed Tarek was transferred.
In June, Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Iktarul Islam was transferred to Kawkhali Upazila in Pirojpur District.
A number of sub-assistant agriculture officers said, along with providing advice to farmers, they give services of distribution of cards, fertiliser, seeds and tools among them.   But due to manpower crisis, they cannot provide full services, they added. Due to the vacant posts, their field works are hampered seriously.
Md Roisol, farmer of Pachwim Charfalcon area at Charfalcon Union, said, sub-assistant agriculture officer post is lying vacant at the union. "We don't get the responsible officer, when needed," he added.   
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (In-charge) of Charfalcon Union Abdur Rahman said, out of three granted sub-assistant agriculture officers for the union, one of them is posted. He is doing three officers' works alone.
He said, it is difficult to do works of three men alone properly. In this case, it is normal that farmers will be deprived of necessary services, he added.   
District DAE Deputy Director Dr Md Zakir Hossain said, it is very difficult to carry out official activities amid manpower crisis. The department has been informed about the vacant posts for several times. "We hope the vacant posts of the upazila agriculture office will be filled soon," he added.


