Seven people found dead in four districts





CHATTOGRAM: Three people including a woman and her minor daughter were found dead in separate incidents in the district in two days.

Police recovered the hanging bodies of a woman and her daughter from EPZ area in the city on Tuesday morning.

The bodies were recovered from Bank Colony area under Chattogram EPZ Police Station (PS) at around 11:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Shahnaz Akter, 33, wife of Shahjahan Mia, a resident of that area, and her daughter Sabekunnahar Eva, 4.

On information, police recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of EPZ PS Ashish Kumar Dey confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reasons behind the deaths would be known after getting the reports of the autopsies.

On the other hand, members of Fire Service Department recovered the body of a minor child, who went missing after falling into a canal in waterlogged Agrabad area of the city due to heavy rains, after 17 hours on Monday morning.

The body was recovered at around 9 am on Monday, said Agrabad Fire Station official Kafil Uddin.

The deceased was identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Yashin Arafat, son of Saddam Hussain of the area.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Abdur Razzak said the boy fell into an unprotected drain in the area on Sunday afternoon while playing on a street outside the house.

Being informed, fire service officials rushed there and started a rescue operation but failed to trace him.

Later on, divers of the fire service and the city corporation cleaning staffs launched the rescue operation again and recovered the body at around 9 am, he said.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the fire service official added.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from the Kushya River in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 56, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Taluksubal area under Umarmajid Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mohammad Ali went to catch fish in the Kushya River on Sunday evening, but did not return home.

Later on, locals saw his body in the river in Chhoto Mahishkuri area under Umarmajid Union at around 10 am on Monday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station (PS) Abdullahel Jaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of Fire Service Department recovered the bodies of two children, who went missing on Sunday morning, from the Shitalakshya River in Bandar Upazila of of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Billal, 8, son of Babul Kazi, and Ismail, 8, son of Alauddin Majhi, residents of Kazibari area in the upazila.

It was known that the duo went missing from their houses on Sunday morning. Their family members searched for them in every possible area where they can go but could not locate the boys.

On Monday morning, locals saw their bodies floating in the river in Mymensingh Patti area of the upazila and informed Fire Service and Civil Defence Department.

Being informed, the fire service personnel recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families.

Bandar PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that two unnatural death cases were filed in this regard.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a ninth grader, who went missing on Saturday afternoon, from Naldanga Canal in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 15, son of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Moharajpur Village under the upazila. He was a ninth grader of Moharajpur High School.

Quoting locals, Muksudpur PS OC Muhammad Ashraful Alam said Shafiqul went missing at around 4 pm of Saturday while he along with his friends went down to the canal to take bath. On information, a team of divers from Muksudpur and Madaripur Fire Service Stations conducted a rescue operation but could not locate him till Sunday evening.

Later on, locals spotted the body floating in Naldanga Canal in the area at around 9 pm on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the OC added.

