Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:03 PM
Home Countryside

Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women and a newlywed man were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Habiganj, Barishal, Mymensingh and Joypurhat, on Tuesday on Wednesday.
HABIGANJ:  A young man was killed in a road accident in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The accident took place in Kalarduba area on the Habiganj-Baniachang road of the upazila in the        morning.
The deceased was identified as Ruhan Mia, 20, son of Shamim Mia, a resident of Umednagar Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.
Local sources said Ruhan Mia was going towards Baniachang in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle his a roadside electric pole after losing its control over the steering in Kalarduba area, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ruhan Mia dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baniachang Police Station (PS) Delwar Hossain confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The accident took place in Ashokathi area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Nigar Sultana, 50, daughter of Akbar Ali Hawlader of Mohankathi Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district.
The injured person is van-puller Alauddin Kazi.
According to local sources, Nigar Sultana came to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex to see her sister-in-law who was admitted there.
After meeting the patient, she was returning the house riding by a van at noon. On the way, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Antara Paribahan' hit the van in Ashokathi Bridge area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, which left passenger of the van Nigar Sultana dead on the spot and the van-puller seriously injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Gournadi Highway PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.    
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: Two auto-rickshaw passengers including a woman were killed and two others injured as a bus rammed into their vehicle on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj regional highway in Nandail Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The accident took place in Musolli area of the upazila at around 10 am.
The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, son of late Shahab Uddin, a resident of Fatehpur Village under Kendua Upazila in Netrakona, and Bristi Akhter, daughter of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Dhargaon Village under Achargaon Union in Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh. Saiful Islam was a teacher of a local madrasa.
According to local sources, an auto-rickshaw with some passengers was heading towards Musulli Bus Stand in the morning. On the way, a speedy bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving Saiful dead on the spot and three others critically injured.
The injured were rescued by locals and taken to neighbouring Kishoreganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of their condition.
Later on, Bristi succumbed to her injuries on the way to the MMCH.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
The law enforcers, however, have seized both the   vehicles.
Nandail Highway PS OC Md Shafiur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.
JOYPURHAT: A newly married man of Khetlal Upazila in the district was killed after being hit by a truck in Kahalu Upazila of Bogura on Tuesday         morning.
The accident took place in Baro Mile area at around 8:30 am.
The deceased was identified as Jakaria Hossain, 20, son of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Barail Village under Mamudpur Union in Khetlal Upazila of the district.
The deceased's uncle Sirajul Islam said Jakaria brought his newlywed wife to his house on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, he was going to his workplace in Dupchanchia of Bogura riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle in Baro Mile area under Kahalu Upazila of Bogura at around 8:30 am, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kahalu Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jakaria dead.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them in this regard, said Kahalu PS OC Mahmud Hasan.
Mamudpur Union Parishad Chairman Mashiur Rahman confirmed the    incident.


