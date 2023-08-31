Video
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:02 PM
Home Countryside

Flood damages T-Aman fields at Chilmari

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 30: Flood has made irrecoverable damage to transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in Chilmari Upazila of the district.
The flood got triggered due to non-stop raining for the last few days  and upstream hilly tide that caused water level swelling by 17 centimetre (cm) to the Brahmaputra River in the upazila.
According to field sources, the river swelling inundated vast areas while T-Aman fields became submerged.
In Boilmondiarkhata, Dakkhin Kawria, Shakhahaati, Korai Barishal, Foiska, Goynal Potol, Pedikhawa, Miledanga, Chachlar Beel, and other areas T-Aman fields sank.
Seeing their submerged T-Aman paddy fields, farmers are frustrated.
Their other standing crops including chilli, brinjal, pointed gourd and okra fields have also got sunken.
A T-Aman grower of Putimari area Abu Badsha Mia said, "I planted high cost T-Aman saplings. But my fields have been sunken due to the rain."
Damage costs could not be estimated immediately.
According to Water Development Board sources, the Brahmaputra River almost crossed the danger mark.


