Flood damages T-Aman fields at Chilmari





The flood got triggered due to non-stop raining for the last few days and upstream hilly tide that caused water level swelling by 17 centimetre (cm) to the Brahmaputra River in the upazila.

According to field sources, the river swelling inundated vast areas while T-Aman fields became submerged.

In Boilmondiarkhata, Dakkhin Kawria, Shakhahaati, Korai Barishal, Foiska, Goynal Potol, Pedikhawa, Miledanga, Chachlar Beel, and other areas T-Aman fields sank.

Seeing their submerged T-Aman paddy fields, farmers are frustrated.

A T-Aman grower of Putimari area Abu Badsha Mia said, "I planted high cost T-Aman saplings. But my fields have been sunken due to the rain."

Damage costs could not be estimated immediately.

According to Water Development Board sources, the Brahmaputra River almost crossed the danger mark.



