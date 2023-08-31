Views on dev projects exchanged in Natore

NATORE, Aug 30: Newly joined Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Naldanga in the district Dewan Akramul Haque on Monday asked officials concerned to complete running development works in time. He made this instruction at a view-exchange meeting with local people of different professionals, held in the conference room of the Upazila.

Development works of the upazila will be done taking co-operation from all quarters, he added. Political leaders, journalists and public representatives of other professionals will remain with this, he added.

