Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kyiv targeted by 'most powerful' aerial attack since spring

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

KYIV, Aug 30: Ukraine said Wednesday it had downed more than two dozen cruise missiles and a swarm of attack drones across the country in the "most powerful" aerial attack on Kyiv in weeks.
The assault left two dead and came as Russia said an airport near the border with NATO member Estonia had been targeted by drones, while state news agencies reported military transport planes were damaged.
In Kyiv, an AFP reporter heard at least three explosions at around 5:00 am (0200 GMT) as part of the country-wide barrage of 28 cruise missiles and 16 attack drones.
"We heard explosions, and we could see the flashes through the window," Oksana Soloviuk, who lives next to one building hit by debris told AFP.
Yevgen Ananenko and his father ran downstairs when they heard the blasts and metal fragments cut into the side of their building.
"If it had fallen straight into the house, I doubt we would have survived," he said.
Military officials described the attack as "the most powerful" to hit the city since the spring, and authorities said two employees of an infrastructure facility were killed by falling debris in the Shevchenkivsky district.
Russian forces launched groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones at the capital from different directions, and launched missiles from aircraft, the Kyiv city military administration said.
AFP reporters saw municipal workers assessing damage to the roof of a housing block where residents were clearing debris from flats with blown-out windows.
Law enforcement cordoned off forested territory where tangled pieces of metal had landed following the overnight attack.
Russia systematically targeted Ukrainian cities early in the invasion launched last year but massive strikes have lessened as Moscow's stockpiles depleted and Ukraine bolstered its air defences.
Ukraine has meanwhile stepped up drone attacks inside Russia.
It launched a wave of strikes overnight, targeting an airport near the Estonian border and the Crimean peninsula on the Black Sea, Russian authorities said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyiv targeted by 'most powerful' aerial attack since spring
Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose: Kremlin
Imran remanded in jail over leaked docs
Mapping Africa's coups d'etat across the years
Wagner chief laid to rest in secret ceremony
Florida orders evacuations ahead of 'extremely dangerous' Idalia
Putin is not planning to attend the funeral for Wagner chief Prigozhin: Kremlin
Lawyers say 'manipulation' keeps Imran in jail despite bail


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft