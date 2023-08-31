Wagner chief laid to rest in secret ceremony





SAINT PETERSBURG, Aug 30: Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash two months after staging a short-lived mutiny, was on Tuesday laid to rest in a secret ceremony in his native Saint Petersburg.He was believed to have been buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery amid heightened security after his firm said a private ceremony had been held for the warlord "in a closed setting".The cemetery was cordoned off and access was restricted, but an AFP photographer saw the back of what appeared to be Prigozhin's fresh grave, which was marked by a wooden cross.At the burial site, mourners left a framed excerpt from "Nature Morte", a poem by Soviet poet and Nobel Laureate Joseph Brodsky, which contains the words "dead or alive?"Prigozhin's press service only said that a private ceremony had been held for Prigozhin -- who held the title of the Hero of Russia, the country's top honour -- at the cemetery located on the northeastern outskirts of Saint Petersburg."Yevgeny Viktorovich's farewell was held in a closed setting. Those wishing to say goodbye can visit the Porokhovskoye cemetery," his firm said. �AFP