Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Wagner chief laid to rest in secret ceremony

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

SAINT PETERSBURG, Aug 30: Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash two months after staging a short-lived mutiny, was on Tuesday laid to rest in a secret ceremony in his native Saint Petersburg.
He was believed to have been buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery amid heightened security after his firm said a private ceremony had been held for the warlord "in a closed setting".
The cemetery was cordoned off and access was restricted, but an AFP photographer saw the back of what appeared to be Prigozhin's fresh grave, which was marked by a wooden cross.
At the burial site, mourners left a framed excerpt from "Nature Morte", a poem by Soviet poet and Nobel Laureate Joseph Brodsky, which contains the words "dead or alive?"
Prigozhin's press service only said that a private ceremony had been held for Prigozhin -- who held the title of the Hero of Russia, the country's top honour -- at the cemetery located on the northeastern outskirts of Saint Petersburg.
"Yevgeny Viktorovich's farewell was held in a closed setting. Those wishing to say goodbye can visit the Porokhovskoye cemetery," his firm said.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyiv targeted by 'most powerful' aerial attack since spring
Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose: Kremlin
Imran remanded in jail over leaked docs
Mapping Africa's coups d'etat across the years
Wagner chief laid to rest in secret ceremony
Florida orders evacuations ahead of 'extremely dangerous' Idalia
Putin is not planning to attend the funeral for Wagner chief Prigozhin: Kremlin
Lawyers say 'manipulation' keeps Imran in jail despite bail


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft