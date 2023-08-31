Liton ruled out, Bijoy named replacement surprisingly







BCB sources informed on Tuesday that they are not going to announce Liton's replacement, who was tested negative for both dengue and Covid-19 and is expected to be available from the Bangladesh-Afghanistan match on September 3. However, within 24 hours, BCB changed their mind and announced Bijoy as the replacement.



Anamul Haque has played 44 ODIs and has scored 1254 runs which include three hundreds. His last ODI appearance for Bangladesh was in December last year against India. He is due to arrive in Sri Lanka to join the Bangladesh team later today.

Chairman of the National Selection Panel Minhajul Abedin said, "He has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration.



"Due to Litton's unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod."



The decision surprises to whizzes as the BCB experimented with a number of openers in recent series including Naim Sheikh, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hasan and Rony Talukder beside Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Tanzid Tamim.



Saif among them was kept as standby, who tested dengue positive few days back.



Bijoy nevertheless, was in the BCBs radar for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.



So, it was assumed that either of Zakir or Rony will succeed Liton in the Asia Cup squad.



SQUAD

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.



