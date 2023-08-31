Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liton ruled out, Bijoy named replacement surprisingly

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh opening batsman Liton Kumer Das, who could not travel to Sri Lanka with the Asia Cup squad due to viral fever, has been ruled out of the tournament as he has not recovered from the illness. The National Selection Panel of BCB has named fellow right-hander Anamul Haque Bijoy as Litton's replacement.

BCB sources informed on Tuesday that they are not going to announce Liton's replacement, who was tested negative for both dengue and Covid-19 and is expected to be available from the Bangladesh-Afghanistan match on September 3. However, within 24 hours, BCB changed their mind and announced Bijoy as the replacement.

Anamul Haque has played 44 ODIs and has scored 1254 runs which include three hundreds. His last ODI appearance for Bangladesh was in December last year against India. He is due to arrive in Sri Lanka to join the Bangladesh team later today.

Chairman of the National Selection Panel Minhajul Abedin said, "He has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration.

"Due to Litton's unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod."

The decision surprises to whizzes as the BCB experimented with a number of openers in recent series including Naim Sheikh, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hasan and Rony Talukder beside Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Tanzid Tamim.

Saif among them was kept as standby, who tested dengue positive few days back.

Bijoy nevertheless, was in the BCBs radar for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

So, it was assumed that either of Zakir or Rony will succeed Liton in the Asia Cup squad.

SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakib keeps suspense about batting order in Asia Cup opener
Liton ruled out, Bijoy named replacement surprisingly
Knee surgery puts Ebadot in doubt for World Cup
Scholastica outplays Dhaka Cantt Girls' Public 17-6
U-16 football team reach Bhutan safely
Kiss row highlights Spain revolt over 'old world' machismo
Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup
School Handball meet begins


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft