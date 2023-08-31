Govt reducing borrowing from central bank to reign in money supply







When the central bank lends money to the government, it actually generates money and increase money supply in the economy through the issuance of new currency, which, in turn, can drive up consumer prices and lead to inflationary pressure, bankers said.



So, the government does not want to borrow further from the central bank in order to contain inflationary pressure, they said. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) reported 9.69 per cent inflation in July, which is slightly lower than the rate of 9.74 per cent in June, the last month of FY23.

The government paid Tk 23,374 crore back to BB in the period from July 1 to August 24 in the current financial year 2023-24, according to BB data. But the government borrowed Tk 12,504 crore from the scheduled banks in the period.



Bankers said the decision to increase borrowing from commercial banks was made to remove borrowing pressure on the central bank to some extent. In total, the government chose to repay a substantial amount of Tk 10,870 crore in 55 days instead of resorting to further borrowing.



In 2022-23, the government's borrowing from the country's banking sector reached Tk 1.24 lakh crore. Out of the total amount, Tk 98,826 crore was borrowed from the central bank, while Tk 25,296 crore came from commercial banks.



From the banking sector the government borrows mainly through advances, overdraft and issuance of treasury bills and bonds, bankers said.



They said heavy borrowing from banking system indicated poor revenue generation and difficulties in accessing to alternative financing options.



Such borrowing can lead to inflation, crowding out of private sector borrowing, reducing effectiveness of the monetary policy, financial instability and heightened sovereign debt risks, they said.



The government borrowing from non-banking domestic sources includes g overnment T-bills and bonds owned by non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), insurance firms, and private investors, as well as savings vehicles developed by the Department of National Savings.



The total outstanding loans of the government from commercial banks increased to Tk 2,48,452 crore on August 24, 2023 against Tk 2,39,615 crore on June 30, 2023, according to BB data.



However, the government's total outstanding borrowing from the banking sector declined to Tk 3.82 lakh crore as on August 24, 2023 against Tk 3.93 lakh crore on June 30, 2023.



