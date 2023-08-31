Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

23pc RMG factories out of inspection regime: CPD

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in a recent study finds about 23 per cent of the RMG factories in Bangladesh are out of inspection.

The think-tank shared the figure at a press briefing on workplace safety in the garment industry at its office in the city's Dhanmandi on Wednesday.

The CPD research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said right now, at least 856 readymade garment factories, which are 22.8 per cent of the total of 3,752 factories, are not under the purview of any inspection regime.
 
The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC), which conducts regular safety inspections at apparel units, covers 1,887 factories.

He said besides that Nirapon, an organisation monitoring building and fire safety standards for members, factories inspects about 350 factories, while the Remediation Coordination Cell (RCC) is responsible for inspecting 659 factories.

Moazzem in his presentation titled "Monitoring Workplace Safety in the RMG Sector: Is Bangladesh Still a Pioneer or Learner?" said it has become crucial to review whether existing safety monitoring entities are in the right direction as 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Rana Plaza building collapse.

Since the departure of the two monitoring agencies Accord and the Alliance from Bangladesh, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, the RSC, and Nirapon should continue factory inspection in the light of the standards the two initiatives had set, he added.

These factories are exporting more to non-traditional markets including Brazil, Russia, and Dubai, he added. Tamim Ahmed, senior research associate of the CPD also contributed to the study.

During the presentation, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said RMG industry's Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) inspections have decreased in recent years.

While accidents in RMG sector have decreased after the Rana Plaza incident, for the last two years, it has been on the rise again, according to CPD. The number of fire incidents was 177 and 180 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, but it increased to 241 in 2022.

At the same time, number of deaths in factories due to accidents also is higher in the last two years than in the previous two years.

CPD research shows 659 National Initiated (NI) factories have undergone remediation - fire, electrical and building structural safety.

"Factories that don't have 100 percent remediation are more or less prone to accidents," Dr Moazzem said, adding, "Analysing the trend of accidents, it can be seen that it has started to rise again."

Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD also spoke at the programme.

CPD made a set of recommendations saying the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) should continuously collaborate with private agencies in conducting inspections to improve its quality of inspection.

It can be given legal authority to close down any unsafe building in case it finds any fatal safety issues in any factory.

It said the public disclosure regarding the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) covered factories needs to be comprehensive, regular, updated, and accurate.

It is advisable to consider disclosing additional information, such as inspections against priority and duration of inspection of factories in each escalation stage.

RSC needs to focus on remedial measures in cases where progress made by the factories is rather slow, including the installation of fire detection and alarm systems and fire suppression systems, the researchers said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt reducing borrowing from central bank to reign in money supply
23pc RMG factories out of inspection regime: CPD
Palak urges Korean businesses to invest in Bangladesh IT sector
Heritage fabrics could propel BD RMG industry to new height
‘Bangladesh, Uzbekistan trade, investment co-op to deepen’
UK's dev countries trading scheme shows opportunity for Bangladesh
Lack of govt incentive impedes jute goods manufacturers
StanChart introduces global parental leave benefit for employees


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft