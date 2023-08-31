23pc RMG factories out of inspection regime: CPD







The think-tank shared the figure at a press briefing on workplace safety in the garment industry at its office in the city's Dhanmandi on Wednesday.



The CPD research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said right now, at least 856 readymade garment factories, which are 22.8 per cent of the total of 3,752 factories, are not under the purview of any inspection regime.

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC), which conducts regular safety inspections at apparel units, covers 1,887 factories.



He said besides that Nirapon, an organisation monitoring building and fire safety standards for members, factories inspects about 350 factories, while the Remediation Coordination Cell (RCC) is responsible for inspecting 659 factories.



Moazzem in his presentation titled "Monitoring Workplace Safety in the RMG Sector: Is Bangladesh Still a Pioneer or Learner?" said it has become crucial to review whether existing safety monitoring entities are in the right direction as 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Rana Plaza building collapse.



Since the departure of the two monitoring agencies Accord and the Alliance from Bangladesh, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, the RSC, and Nirapon should continue factory inspection in the light of the standards the two initiatives had set, he added.



These factories are exporting more to non-traditional markets including Brazil, Russia, and Dubai, he added. Tamim Ahmed, senior research associate of the CPD also contributed to the study.



During the presentation, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said RMG industry's Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) inspections have decreased in recent years.



While accidents in RMG sector have decreased after the Rana Plaza incident, for the last two years, it has been on the rise again, according to CPD. The number of fire incidents was 177 and 180 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, but it increased to 241 in 2022.



At the same time, number of deaths in factories due to accidents also is higher in the last two years than in the previous two years.



CPD research shows 659 National Initiated (NI) factories have undergone remediation - fire, electrical and building structural safety.



"Factories that don't have 100 percent remediation are more or less prone to accidents," Dr Moazzem said, adding, "Analysing the trend of accidents, it can be seen that it has started to rise again."



Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD also spoke at the programme.



CPD made a set of recommendations saying the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) should continuously collaborate with private agencies in conducting inspections to improve its quality of inspection.



It can be given legal authority to close down any unsafe building in case it finds any fatal safety issues in any factory.



It said the public disclosure regarding the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) covered factories needs to be comprehensive, regular, updated, and accurate.



It is advisable to consider disclosing additional information, such as inspections against priority and duration of inspection of factories in each escalation stage.



RSC needs to focus on remedial measures in cases where progress made by the factories is rather slow, including the installation of fire detection and alarm systems and fire suppression systems, the researchers said.



