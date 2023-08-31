

Palak urges Korean businesses to invest in Bangladesh IT sector



He made the call at a meeting with the newly appointed South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.



Palak sought cooperation of South Korea in different areas, including the implementation of 'smart city', establishment of Bangladesh-Korea ICT University, start-up exchange programmes and establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training Center to build technology-based skilled human resources.

He apprised the South Korean ambassador about seven project proposals already sent to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) to enrich the country's ICT sector with cooperation of South Korea.



During the meeting, Park Young-Sik expressed his eagerness to work intensively with Bangladesh in the days coming ahead.



Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Managing Director GSM Jafarullah and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Ranajit Kumar were present at the meeting, among others.



State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak urged South Korean businessmen to invest in the IT sector of Bangladesh following the government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking.He made the call at a meeting with the newly appointed South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.Palak sought cooperation of South Korea in different areas, including the implementation of 'smart city', establishment of Bangladesh-Korea ICT University, start-up exchange programmes and establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training Center to build technology-based skilled human resources.He apprised the South Korean ambassador about seven project proposals already sent to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) to enrich the country's ICT sector with cooperation of South Korea.During the meeting, Park Young-Sik expressed his eagerness to work intensively with Bangladesh in the days coming ahead.Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Managing Director GSM Jafarullah and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Ranajit Kumar were present at the meeting, among others.