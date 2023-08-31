Video
Thursday, 31 August, 2023
Home Business

Heritage fabrics could propel BD RMG industry to new height

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in collaboration with renowned Bangladeshi designer Kuhu Plamondon is implementing a project titled "GEMA" to unleash the potential of local cultural heritage through developing high-end fashionable garments using homegrown heritage fabrics.

The project aims to create high-value, fashionable garments that will appeal to the global market and present iconic image of Bangladeshi culture and tradition.

Under the project, six designers will develop fashionable garments using knit, denim and Muslin with heritage motifs and artworks, said a press release.

As the part of the ongoing efforts, the representatives of the GEMA project and designers from Bangladeshi garment factories held a meeting at the Center of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupation Safety and Health (CIEOSH) in BGMEA Complex on Tuesday to discuss product development process and design analysis.

The team under Kuhu Plamondon is working with Muslin fabric and local heritage motifs such as waterlily, royal Bengal tiger, rickshaw paint and etc.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on SDG Wasim Zakariah and Kuhu Plamondon were also present at the meeting.

The BGMEA President said Bangladesh's RMG sector is making efforts to enhance its competiveness through product and fabric diversification, design development, value addition, and technological up-gradation.

Making fashionable garments using locally produced heritage fabrics and linking them to the export market will not only help Bangladesh to promote its cultural heritage on the global stage but also it would increase our export share in the market.


