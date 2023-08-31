Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK's dev countries trading scheme shows opportunity for Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

The British High Commission Dhaka launched a new study highlighting the benefits of the new UK Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) for Bangladeshi exporters.

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke hosted a group of policymakers, researchers and private sector leaders to discuss the scheme at her residence on Tuesday, said a press release.

The DCTS replaced the UK's old Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), with effect from January 2023. Under the new scheme, Bangladesh will be its biggest beneficiary.

The scheme will potentially save £315m in tariffs annually on Bangladesh's exports to the UK, the highest among all countries, the study found.

Bangladesh will also get duty-free access on everything but arms under the Comprehensive Preferences tier till 2029. The country will benefit from more generous rules of origin compared to the previous GSP system.

Under the DCTS, Bangladesh will automatically move to the Enhanced Preferences tier in 2029, which will provide duty-free access to 98% of Bangladesh's exports to the UK, including garments. The DCTS is about boosting trade and prosperity.

Retention of the scheme is based on respect for human and labour rights though compliance with international conventions.

This includes those focused on civil and political rights, anti-corruption, climate change and the environment. The UK will closely monitor these aspects.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said, "The scheme will support Bangladesh's smooth transition from LDC status and take the UK-Bangladesh trading relationship to greater heights."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt reducing borrowing from central bank to reign in money supply
23pc RMG factories out of inspection regime: CPD
Palak urges Korean businesses to invest in Bangladesh IT sector
Heritage fabrics could propel BD RMG industry to new height
‘Bangladesh, Uzbekistan trade, investment co-op to deepen’
UK's dev countries trading scheme shows opportunity for Bangladesh
Lack of govt incentive impedes jute goods manufacturers
StanChart introduces global parental leave benefit for employees


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft