Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart introduces global parental leave benefit for employees

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Standard Chartered on Wednesday announced the rollout of enhanced global parental leave benefits.

From September 1 (tomorrow), the Bank will standardise the amount of parental leave it offers, providing parents the option of undertaking more equitable caregiving responsibilities for their children.

With the enhanced benefits, employees can access a minimum of 20 weeks of paid parental leave, irrespective of gender, relationship status or how a child comes to permanently join an employee's family.
 
The enhanced benefits have been designed to support working parents. This is part of the Bank's commitment to fostering an inclusive culture, where employees are supported in balancing their personal lives with building successful careers.
 
Tanuj Kapilashrami, Group Head, Human Resources, Standard Chartered, said: "We continuously look at how we can introduce progressive benefits that drive inclusion, improve the employee experience, and help colleagues achieve their potential.

"We believe benefits such as this help address globally prevalent societal norms around traditional roles, improve workforce participation, and provide options to those who want to take up shared childcare responsibilities.

This will positively impact families' financial wellbeing and create a more inclusive workplace that supports each individual's unique family planning choices.

"We hope that our actions inspire other employers - across industries, around the world - to take similar actions. If we take a stand together, we can build a movement that creates a more inclusive society."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "We are proud to be the first organisation in Bangladesh to offer a minimum of five months of parental leave benefits for both mothers and fathers.  

At Standard Chartered, we understand that people do their best at work when they are able to spend time with their families and achieve a positive work-life balance.

We look forward to seeing family friendly policy changes across Bangladesh and are excited to play a key role in promoting equal responsibility and active participation by all parents in raising the future generation."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt reducing borrowing from central bank to reign in money supply
23pc RMG factories out of inspection regime: CPD
Palak urges Korean businesses to invest in Bangladesh IT sector
Heritage fabrics could propel BD RMG industry to new height
‘Bangladesh, Uzbekistan trade, investment co-op to deepen’
UK's dev countries trading scheme shows opportunity for Bangladesh
Lack of govt incentive impedes jute goods manufacturers
StanChart introduces global parental leave benefit for employees


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft