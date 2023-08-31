Video
Thursday, 31 August, 2023
Salextra offers Smartwatch exchange in BD

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

Salextra offers Smartwatch exchange for the first time in Bangladesh. One can get some renowned brand smartwatches such as Apple Watch, Titan, Fastrack, HiFuture, Amazfit, Dizo, and Xtra in exchange for his old analog or digital wristwatch in this offer.

The exchange value of the old smartwatch is confirmed one thousand taka and it can rise up to seven thousand taka in this campaign, says a press release.

CEO of Salextra Sakib Arafat said about the campaign, as a tech life product, the smartwatch is stylish and necessary not only for the young generation but for people of all ages. For this to reach this product to everyone we arranged this campaign for the first time in Bangladesh.

To attend this campaign, consumers need to visit the Salextra website (www.salextra.com.bd). There he has to submit the information and image of his wristwatch. Then an agent from Salextra will call and negotiate its price.

Consumers can also visit the offline shop of Salextra in Bashundhara City for exchange. The campaign will start on 1st September and will continue till 15th September.


