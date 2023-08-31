US-Bangla announces new travel package for Dubai







The minimum cost of the package for 2 nights and 3 days is Tk 79,990 per person. Currently, US-Bangla operates daily flights from Dhaka to Dubai and Sharjah, according to a press release on Tuesday.



The offer will be applicable for minimum two adults and valid till September 30, 2023, it said.

The package includes stay in Dubai's Landmark Grand Hotel. It also includes buffet breakfast with Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka return air tickets with all types of taxes.



There is an airport-hotel-airport transfer facility. There are conditional extra nights and the opportunity to be added to the package for children, said the release.



US-Bangla Airlines is providing six months EMI facility without any additional charge to collect the package which is only Tk 13,331 per month.



This offer can be availed from any of US-Bangla Airlines' own sales counters and holiday offices, it said.

Customers can call to know more about the details of the offer at this number 0177777881-883.



