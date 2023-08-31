

Perfect Care launches toiletry products with Tk 6,500cr investment plans



The launching event took place at Perfect Care Limited office at Gulshan in the capital on Wednesday as the company has started its journey with various daily essential products in the home care and personal care categories, says a press release.



From Unitex Group, Mohd. Hanif Chowdhury, Chairman; Md. Zobaidul Islam Chowdhury, Director (Operation); Saqib Ahmed Siddiqui, Group Coordinator (Business Development); Mohammad Arif, Group CFO; Jonaid Hossain Talukdar, Head of Audit; Md. Kamrul Hasan, Company Secretary; Mahtab Hossain Chowdhury, Business Head, Perfect Care Limited, were present at the launching ceremony.

Other senior officials and employees also attended the grand launching of Perfect Care Limited.



Mohd. Hanif Chowdhury said: "Like all units of Unitex Group, Perfect Care Limited is determined to deliver the highest quality products to consumers within their purchasing capacity.



Perfect Care Limited aims at delivering its products to every home in the country and will position itself among the top brands of the country very soon."



By creating a wide sales network across the country, Perfect Care Limited is committed to serving products in every household in the country to create a leading position among renowned brands.



Since 1992, Unitex Group has evolved into a fast-growing multi-dimensional conglomerate, which started with spinning and composite companies.



Unitex Group is set to play an important role in the country's economy by investing approximately Tk 6,500 crore in some big upcoming industrial projects.



Some of the notable projects include: 'HS Composite Textile Ltd.,' a synthetic yarn manufacturing industry, at Chaturi in Anwara in Chattogram; Unit-2 of Unitex Spinning Mills Ltd.'s cotton yarn and polyester yarn industry at Sitakunda; Grand Spinning Mills Ltd., a Yarn & Polyester Yarn project in Sitakunda; Unitex Jute Industry at Rangunia, consumer goods industries Perfect Care Ltd.



at Ashulia in Dhaka and Eco Hygiene Care Ltd. at Gazipur; Unitex Steel Mills Ltd. at Chhagalnaiya in Feni; LPG Satellite Project at Bogura; and Sonali Fiber Industry Ltd., a jute textile manufacturing industry at Sitakunda.



Thousands of jobs will be created, and the economic sectors of the country will improve tremendously when these projects become fully operational, said the press release.



