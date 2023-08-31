Video
‘Many US firms want to invest in Bangladesh’’

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Wednesday  said that many new business establishments and companies of USA want to invest in Bangladesh.

The Commerce Minister said this after attending a meeting with the executive business delegates of the US Bangladesh Business Council held at Intercontinental Dhaka.

He said that some new companies of USA want to invest in Bangladesh while they have highlighted some facilities and disadvantages towards making investment here.

"We've told them that the government will extend all necessary cooperation to solve the problems if they invest here in Bangladesh," the Commerce Minister added.

Earlier, in his address at the meeting, the Commerce Minister said it is possible to address the global crisis derived from the pandemic and the onslaught of the Russia-Ukraine war -- through strong public and private partnership.

"Both the public and the private sector will have to work unitedly to address the challenges under the present circumstances," he said urging the private sector of the USA to stand beside the government in this regard.

Tipu mentioned that Bangladesh has been able to attract FDI over the years due to various facilities given by the government. In this regard, the Commerce Minister hoped that the lion share of USA's investments would come to Bangladesh.

He noted that Bangladesh has attained unprecedented developments over the last few years under the farsighted and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Noting that the graduation of Bangladesh from the LDCs in 2026 would be a matter of pride for the nation, Tipu also hoped that the US government and the US private companies would be alongside Bangladesh in this march forward.

Citing that Bangladesh has already transformed into a 'Role Model' of development in the world, he said that Bangladesh has been regarded as the fastest growing nations in the Asia-Pacific region for attaining 7 percent GDP growth rate on average for the last one decade and more.

US Bangladesh Business Council president Atul Kesab, FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam, and American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh president (AmCham) Syed Ershad Ahmed.

AmCham President hmed emphasized the commitment of Bangladesh and the USBBC to foster economic cooperation and to enhance the success of American businesses in Bangladesh.

He pointed at Bangladesh's remarkable progress in all fronts despite challenges like foreign exchange crises and supply chain disruptions. He also underscored the necessity of foreign investment and an accessible capital market to strengthen the economy.  

To attract foreign direct investment (FDI), he said road shows were held in various US states in collaboration with the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission.

Ahmed stressed the importance of a level playing field with transparent financial governance, given the substantial American investments over the years. He called for the establishment of a reliable and efficient payment ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Addressing data protection concerns, Ahmed mentioned that although progress has been made, certain key points still require government attention. Both AmCham and USBBC pledged to provide relevant recommendations promptly.


