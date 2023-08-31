Southeast Bank holds training on prevention of malpractices in banks



A virtual training titled 'Prevention of Malpractices in banks with special references to AML and CFT' has been organized by the Southeast Bank Training Institute recently, says a press release.Attended by 150 participants representing 135 branches, the programme commenced with a keynote address by Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the bank.The training featured two sessions led by Md. Al-Amin Reiad, Joint Director, BFIU, Bangladesh Bank. Topics covered included International Initiatives and Standards, Bangladesh's Legal Framework and prevalent AML and CFT practices etc. Case studies and interactive participation enriched the sessions, fostering knowledge exchange and awareness.