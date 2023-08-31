Stocks rebound on fresh stakes







At the end of the trading, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE increased by 2.14 points to 6,293. DSES Shariah index rose by 7.7 points to 1,371 and DS-30 index also by 1.3 points to 2,139.



According to DSE data, out of 303 companies traded in the market on Wednesday, shares of 74 companies fell, 73 companies increased and the shares of 156 companies remain unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Khan Brothers PP, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Life Insurance, Emerald Oil, Gemini Sea Food, Intraco Refueling, RD Food, SK Trims and Sonali Paper.



The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Daffodil Computer, Central Pharma, Khulna Printing, Khan Brothers PP, Olympic Accessories, Fu-Wang Food, Yakin Polymer, OIMEX Electrode, Sea Pearl Beach and Legacy Footwear.



The top 10 companies in decline are:- Monospool Paper, Gemini Sea Food, BD Welding, Miracle Industries, ISN, Orion Infusion, Aziz Pipes, Munnu Agro, Pubali Bank and Suhrid Industries.



At the CSE its main index increased by 9 points to 18,614. Shares and units of 140 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 43 have increased, 36 have decreased and 61 have remained unchanged.



At the end of the day, Tk 16.10 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares and units worth Tk 6.94 crore were traded on Tuesday.



