Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 8:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound on fresh stakes

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Wednesday after a day of slump as investors took fresh stakes pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the trading, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE increased by 2.14 points to 6,293.  DSES Shariah index rose by 7.7 points to 1,371  and DS-30 index also by 1.3 points to 2,139.

According to DSE data, out of 303 companies traded in the market on Wednesday, shares of 74 companies fell, 73 companies increased and the shares of 156 companies remain unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Khan Brothers PP, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Life Insurance, Emerald Oil, Gemini Sea Food, Intraco Refueling, RD Food, SK Trims and Sonali Paper.

The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Daffodil Computer, Central Pharma, Khulna Printing, Khan Brothers PP, Olympic Accessories, Fu-Wang Food, Yakin Polymer, OIMEX Electrode, Sea Pearl Beach and Legacy Footwear.

The top 10 companies in decline are:- Monospool Paper, Gemini Sea Food, BD Welding, Miracle Industries, ISN, Orion Infusion, Aziz Pipes, Munnu Agro, Pubali Bank and Suhrid Industries.

At the CSE its main index increased by 9 points to 18,614. Shares and units of 140 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 43 have increased, 36 have decreased and 61 have remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, Tk 16.10 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares and units worth Tk 6.94 crore were traded on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt reducing borrowing from central bank to reign in money supply
23pc RMG factories out of inspection regime: CPD
Palak urges Korean businesses to invest in Bangladesh IT sector
Heritage fabrics could propel BD RMG industry to new height
‘Bangladesh, Uzbekistan trade, investment co-op to deepen’
UK's dev countries trading scheme shows opportunity for Bangladesh
Lack of govt incentive impedes jute goods manufacturers
StanChart introduces global parental leave benefit for employees


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft