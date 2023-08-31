Video
BD, FAO sign agreement on tech assistance project

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

The Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance has signed an agreement on technical assistance project with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday.

It was signed by Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Robert D. Simpson, FAO representative in Bangladesh, said an ERD press release.

The core objective of this collaboration is to evaluate the potential of mechanized ratooning rice systems. The project aims to develop a regional project proposal to expedite the transformation of rice-based agro-food systems by promoting the adoption and expansion of mechanized ratoon rice cultivation.

It further includes identification and accessibility of rice varieties/germplasm that exhibit robust ratooning capability. Creation and implementation of ecologically sustainable management practices for mechanized rice ratooning.

Enhancing awareness among diverse stakeholders regarding ratoon rice technology through project workshops and field exhibitions, fostering the exchange and dissemination of knowledge and experience.

It says the implementation of the project will be led by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute. This collaborative initiative will be carried out simultaneously in Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam. The allocated budget for the project in Bangladesh amounts to $146,044 USD.

Since becoming a member of FAO in 1973, Bangladesh has benefited from the organization's technical and financial support across various domains, including food, agriculture (crops, fisheries, livestock), and environmental matters, the loan document said.

Over the years, FAO has contributed to 400 projects in Bangladesh. These    projects are closely aligned with the objectives of the eighth Five Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals, thereby supporting Bangladesh's endeavors to establish efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agro- food systems.


