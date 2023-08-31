BPDB re-appoints Engr Mahbubur Rahman as Chairman

Video
Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

In continuation to his previous reappointment, Engr Md Mahbubur Rahman has been reappointed second time as the Chairman (Grade-1) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for next one year.

His first reappointment as Chairman, BPDB was given by the Govt on September 1, 2022. He has been serving as the Chairman of BPDB since January 31, 2022, says a press release.

Md Mahbubur Rahman obtained B.Sc. Engineering (Civil) degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1986.

He completed his M.Sc. Engineering (Hydro-Power) degree from the Norwegian University of Engineering and Technology, Norway in 1995 with a full scholarship from the Norwegian government.

Later, he obtained MBA degree from Bangladesh. Besides, he also completed various professional courses from Oxford University of United Kingdom, Kochi University of Japan and Melbourne Institute of Technology of Australia.

Md Mahbubur Rahman started his career in BPDB on September 1, 1986 by joining at the Siddhirganj Power Station as an Assistant Engineer.

Later, he worked as Sub-Divisional Engineer and Executive Engineer at Siddhirganj 210 MW Thermal Power Station construction project, as Director IPP Cell-1, Director IPP Cell-3 and as Chief Engineer Private Generation. Further, he also served as Member (Distribution) and Member (Company Affairs) of BPDB.


