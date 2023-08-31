Video
Dialogue not punishment best way to keep prices down: Tipu Munshi

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Business Correspondent

After a joint meeting between American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh and the visiting US Bangla Business Council members in the city on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government prefers engaging in discussion with businesses rather than resorting to drastic measures like punishment to keep prices down.

Speaking to media Tipu Munshi said the efforts of the government was ongoing to ensure fair prices for commodities. He urged the public to use their consumer rights in this regard.

Pointing to price hike of eggs he suggested the possibility of imports to ensure steady supply. The minister advocated for such measured approaches to address market dynamics.

Expressing concern over the uncontrollable market and its impact on the common people, Munshi however blamed international market siruation for the price hike in Bangladesh.

Earlier Tipu Munshi attended the joint meeting American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh and the visiting US Bangla Business Council at the Intercontinental Dhaka.


